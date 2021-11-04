Lewis Hamilton disguises himself as an engineer to surprise pupils on a tour of the Mercedes headquarters. (2:52)

Sergio Perez said he understands that Red Bull will have to consider team orders if he is ahead of Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Perez arrives at his home race with the best chance of winning since the venue arrived on the calendar in 2015. Teammate Verstappen leads Lewis Hamilton by 12 points in the drivers' championship with five races left, although Red Bull trails Mercedes by 23 points in the constructors' championship.

With huge championship implications at play, one of the talking points going into Perez's home race is the scenario he has to give up a home win to aid Verstappen's title push.

"It's complicated," Perez is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

"It's the big picture. We will have to look at the circumstances. And that's the beauty of racing: that decisions are made in the moment, in seconds, even though they are very complicated issues."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Perez is still confident of a strong result, regardless of the situation around it.

"I think we are in a good rhythm to fight for the podium in the last races. We are fighting for a lot in these last races, and every point will be important.

"I would be proud to be able to achieve one of my dreams since my childhood [and win]. This is a real opportunity that depends on me and my team, whereas other years it depended on other factors. So there is a very real chance, and my motivation is 100 percent."