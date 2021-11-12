Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen speak after the Red Bull driver clinched his ninth win of the season. (0:58)

Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty at Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix after his Mercedes team decided to fit a new engine to his car.

Mercedes has struggled with engine issues all year and Hamilton has now used five for the season, which is two over the quota of three allowed in the regulations.

When he first exceeded his engine quota at the Turkish Grand Prix with his fourth engine of the year he received a ten-place penalty, but because he has already broken the quota, his fifth engine only equates to a five-place penalty.

The engine quota is in the regulations to stop teams spending excessive amounts of money on fitting new engines every race weekend.

The engine change is bad news for Hamilton's chances of winning an eighth world championship this year as he already trails title rival Max Verstappen by 19 points.

If Verstappen wins in Brazil he can follow Hamilton home in second place at the three remaining races and still win the championship.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix is the last race weekend of the year to be run under F1's new sprint format.

The revised weekend format means Sunday's grid will be decided by a sprint race on Saturday rather than a fastest-lap qualifying session, with the grid for the sprint race decided by a traditional qualifying session on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton's penalty will only apply to Sunday's race, meaning he will start the sprint from wherever he qualifies on Friday.

Three points are on offer for the winner of the sprint race, with two points for second place and one point for third.