McLaren denies 'wholly innaccurate' Audi takeover story

The McLaren Group has categorically denied a news report which stated it has been subject of a takeover by Audi.

On Monday Autocar reported Audi had purchased the McLaren Group and would take full control over the company's road car and racing operations, including the McLaren F1 team.

The McLaren Group put out a statement several hours later saying: "McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed.

McLaren's technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group."

Audi's parent company Volkswagen is in talks with Formula One about a future entry. F1 hopes its next set of engine regulations, set for introduction in 2025, will help entice the manufacturer to join.

According to Motorsport.com, some kind of collaboration is being considered, with Volkswagen looking at options around either an Audi entry with McLaren or a Porsche entry with Red Bull.