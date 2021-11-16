Aussie ace Piastri to be F1 reserve driver

Oscar Piastri's motorsport rise continues with confirmation the young Australian will be a reserve driver for the Alpine Formula One team in 2022.

The 2020 Formula 3 world champion is on course to back up that success in the Formula 2 championship this year, leading the series with three wins and seven pole positions.

With two rounds remaining, Piastri is on track to join George Russell and Charles Leclerc in an elite club to have back-to-back F3 and F2 titles as rookies.

While unable to secure an F1 seat for next year, Piastri's move to be a reserve driver means he'll be part of extensive testing and in line to race in the sport's elite category if an opportunity arises.