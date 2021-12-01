There is a slim chance that Max Verstappen can clinch his first world championship crown at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Verstappen leads Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by eight points ahead of the penultimate race.

It's a small margin, but mathematically a champion could be crowned on Sunday evening things go a certain way.

Verstappen becomes champion if...

He wins the race and scores the point for fastest lap and Hamilton finishes sixth or lower.

He wins the race but does not score the point for fastest lap and Hamilton finishes seventh or lower.

He finishes in the top two positions (regardless of fastest lap) and Hamilton finishes outside the top ten.

Any other combination of results will see the title go down to the final race. No combination of results will see Hamilton crowned this weekend.

Saudi is hosting its first F1 race this weekend at the Jeddah street circuit. The finale takes place a week later at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12.