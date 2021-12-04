JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Lewis Hamilton could face a grid penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after being summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of yellow flag rules and a near miss with Haas driver Nikita Mazepin in final practice.

Hamilton was ordered to attend a hearing at 7 p.m. local time after initially being reported to the stewards for not respecting double yellow waved flags 22 minutes into the session.

Five minutes before the 7 p.m. hearing, a second summons was issued to Hamilton for impeding Mazepin at Turn 8.