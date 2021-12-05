JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Formula 2 drivers Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi were both taken to hospital after an accident during a support race for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Theo Pourchaire appeared to stall his car from third on the grid and was hit by Enzo Fittipaldi, the grandson of two-time Formula One champion Emerson, who started from 18th place.

Both drivers were immediately attended to by medical crews and were conscious as they were extricated from their cars. They were then transferred by ambulance and helicopter to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah.

The race, which was the third Formula 2 race of the weekend, was suspended under a red flag on the opening lap as a result of the crash.

It restarted 30 minutes later but only ran to five laps before another accident involving Olli Caldwell and Guilherme Samaia resulted in a second red flag that brought the race to an early end.

F2 championship leader Oscar Piastri won the shortened event, extending his championship lead to 51.5 points with 65 remaining up for the grabs at the final round in Abu Dhabi.