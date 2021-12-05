Verstappen on Saudi Arabia chaos: 'This is not Formula One' (0:30)

Max Verstappen has labelled Formula One as being "more about penalties than racing" after the wild and controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen finished second behind title rival Lewis Hamilton, meaning the two are level on points going into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Dec. 12.

The race was controversial, chaotic and ill-tempered, with a collision between Verstappen and Hamilton topping a long list of dramatic incidents throughout the event.

The pair were fighting for the lead of the race on lap 37 when Verstappen forced Hamilton wide in a move similar to his defence at the Brazilian Grand Prix last month. Verstappen also went off the circuit and kept the lead.

Verstappen would get a five-second time penalty for that moment. He finished second after eventually giving up the lead to Hamilton as his tyres faded but he was clearly unhappy to have been penalised.

When being told over the radio following the race he had been voted F1 driver of the day by fans, Versappen said: "Luckily the fans have a clear mind about racing because what happened today is unbelievable.

"I'm just trying to race and this sport these days is more about penalties than about racing.

"For me this is not Formula 1 but at least the fans enjoyed it.

"I gave it all today but clearly not quick enough. But still, happy with second."

Verstappen is set to visit the stewards over the incident which followed the one he was penalised for, when he slowed dramatically and Hamilton drove into the back of him. Verstappen had been told to let Hamilton past by Red Bull, but Hamilton was apparently unaware the Dutchman was about to do so.