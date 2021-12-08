Insulation firm Kingspan and the Mercedes Formula One team have agreed to end a sponsorship deal, they announced in statements on Wednesday, amid a backlash about the Irish company's link to Britain's 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

Kingspan, whose branding features on some of the team's cars, said in a statement that its decision was made out of consideration for its customers and staff.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and Kingspan today announced that they have mutually agreed to end their partnership with immediate effect," the F1 team said in a statement.

The west London Grenfell Tower caught fire in 2017, in part due to problems with the cladding of the building, resulting in 72 fatalities.

Kingspan has said it had no role in the design of the cladding system on Grenfell Tower, where its K15 product constituted approximately 5% of the insulation.

It added that this "was used as a substitute product without Kingspan's knowledge in a system that was not compliant with the buildings regulations."

Grenfell United, representing families and survivors, had urged Mercedes to terminate the deal with Kingspan, as did British Housing Minister Michael Gove.