Abu Dhabi GP diary: Kimi's send-off, Alonso racing with 'El Plan' on wing

ABU DHABI - This build-up to this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been dominated by Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's title decider, but there's plenty going on across the paddock worthy of attention.

As the final race of the current season the race marks the end of several things, including the Formula One career of the sport's most experienced driver, Kimi Raikkonen.

The Iceman says goodbye

Raikkonen is known to be fairly unemotional about most things -- the prospect of his final race seems to be another of them.

His Thursday press conference went by as you might have expected. He joked yesterday his wife Minttu will likely be more upset about it than he will.

Alfa Romeo are running a goodbye message to the 2007 world champion on their car this weekend and have a mural on their garage paying tribute to him.

Alfa Romeo and Formula One is saying goodbye to the retiring Kimi Raikkonen this week. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

In a unique gesture you don't normally see from one active driver to another, Raikkonen's teammate Antonio Giovinazzi - who is also facing what is likely his last F1 race having signed to race in Formula E next year - is running the Finn's 2007 title-winning helmet to mark the occasion.

Williams gets the King's Man treatment

Williams has a new sponsor this weekend. The team has paired up with 20th Century Studios to promote the upcoming King's Man movie at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ahead of its UK release on Dec. 26.

George Russell, competing in his final race before replacing Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes next year, got the chance to dress for the part in the pit-lane ahead of the weekend.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images for Williams Racing & 20th Century Studios

Richard Pardon/Williams Racing via Getty Images

The King's Man logo is on the Halo and the side of the car.

Russell is also one of the many drivers running a one-off helmet for this weekend's race -- his is a white lid covered in personal messages from Williams colleagues at his farewell race.

Members of the team have left their good luck messages on @georgerussell63's Abu Dhabi helmet! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/SL0OpXbDpm — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 10, 2021

El Plan

Fernando Alonso has made plenty of references to "El Plan" this year. The phrase is on the back of Alonso's car this weekend.

He has not specifically explained what it is, but it stems from his clothing range Kimoa releasing a shirt with the slogan "Trust the plan".

The Kimoa website states "Fernando Alonso and THE PLAN that has been talked about for a few months on social networks, in the grand prix stands, in forums, in the paddock backstage...Trust THE PLAN, it is already underway..."