Max Verstappen has confirmed he will run the number one on his car in 2022 as Formula One world champion, something no driver has done in F1 since 2014.

There has not been a number one car on the F1 grid since Sebastian Vettel's in 2014, when the Red Bull driver was a defending four-time world champion.

Since then, Lewis Hamilton has opted to keep his career number 44, while Nico Rosberg retired after winning the championship in 2016, meaning he did not have the chance to run it the following season.

Verstappen, who normally races with number 33, wants to make the switch for 2022.

"Yeah, I will run it," Verstappen said on the subject. "How many times can you do that? I don't know, maybe it's the only time I can in my life.

"I think it's the best number out there. I will definitely put it on the car."

Verstappen's championship was confirmed late on Sunday evening after the FIA dismissed a protest into how the final laps of the race unfolded. A late safety car period helped Verstappen pit for fresh tyres, with a controversial FIA call to let lapped cars unlap themselves effectively moving Verstappen right up behind Hamilton for the restart.

When that restart took place, Verstappen caught and passed Hamilton and held the lead to claim his maiden championship.