Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to receive his knighthood at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, just days after controversially losing the 2021 title to Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, 36, was named in the Queen's Honours List after winning a seventh championship last year, bringing him level all-time with Michael Schumacher.

The Briton, who was awarded an MBE in 2009 a year after winning his first championship, has won more races and scored more pole positions than any other F1 driver in history.

Hamilton was denied a record eighth title on Sunday after a thrilling season-long battle with Dutchman Verstappen, which went down to the final lap the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A late Safety Car and a restart on the final lap gifted victory -- and the title -- to Verstappen.

Post-race, after embracing Verstappen and congratulating him, Hamilton did not speak to the media as his team, Mercedes, protested the result with the sport's governing body, the FIA.

Hamilton is likely to face the press on his first day as a Sir, as he is due to attend the end-of-season FIA Prize Giving Gala on Thursday.

Traditionally the top three finishers in the championship attend, and Hamilton is expected to attend with his outgoing teammate Valtteri Bottas who finished third in the championship.