Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has received a knighthood at Windsor Castle.

Hamilton, 36, was named in the Queen's Honours List after he equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven championships last year and received the knighthood on Wednesday.

He was knighted by the Prince of Wales, becoming just the fourth F1 driver to receive the honour after Sir Jackie Stewart in 2001, Sir Stirling Moss in 2000 and Sir Jack Brabham in 1979.

He was denied a record breaking eighth title on Sunday when he was controversially beaten by Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the last lap.

Hamilton was awarded a MBE -- a Member of the Order of the British Empire is given to a person for making a difference in their line of work --in 2009 after he won his first championship. He has won more races and scored more pole positions than any other F1 driver in history.