Aston Martin to launch '22 car on Feb. 10

Aston Martin is the first team to announce when it will launch its 2022 car, choosing an online event on Feb. 10.

The Aston Martin brand returned to F1 last year after rebranding from Racing Point. The team will unveil a car named the AMR22 at an online event in Gaydon, the home of the Aston Martin Lagonda.

F1 has a radical overhaul of its cars next year. The belief is the new cars will prompt closer racing and better wheel-to-wheel racing, while it could also radically shake up the competitive order seen in recent seasons.

F1's first test takes place between Feb. 23-25 at Spain's Circuit de Catalunya.

Why F1 hopes its new-look 2022 cars are a gamechanger

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has lofty ambitions for the team and pinpointed this rule change as his team's chance to move to the front of the grid.

Aston Martin drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will be at the event to launch the car, along with "key members" of the team. Aston Martin is currently without an F1 team boss following the departure of Otmar Szafnauer earlier this month.

Marcin Budkowski, who left his role as executive director of Alpine this week, has been linked with the job left vacant by Szafnauer.