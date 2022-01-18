Mercedes to launch car on Feb. 18

Mercedes will launch the Formula One car it hopes Lewis Hamilton will race in 2022 at a virtual Silverstone event on Feb. 18.

Mercedes will unveil the W13E Performance as it bids to continue its recent dominance of F1, having won eight straight Constructors' Championships coming into this season. However, a major overhaul to this season's aerodynamic regulations could threaten Mercedes' status as one of F1's two teams to beat.

While Mercedes continued one winning streak last year, it saw another end. Red Bull emerged as a championship rival and Max Verstappen would controversially beat Hamilton to the title with an overtake on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the first time a Mercedes driver had not been world champion since 2013.

Mercedes is yet to confirm whether Hamilton will continue racing this year. Team boss Toto Wolff said the seven-time world champion was "disillusioned" by F1 following that Abu Dhabi race, where FIA race director Michael Masi implemented the rules incorrectly to ensure a one-lap sprint for the title.

Should Hamilton continue, he will have a new teammate in George Russell, who steps up from Williams after three seasons. Russell is one of F1's best regarded young talents, having won championships in Formula 3 and Formula 2 before his elevation.

Mercedes is expected to revert back to its traditional silver livery, having run all-black colours in 2020 and 2021.

Mercedes' launch event is five days before preseason testing begins at Spain's Circuit de Catalunya on Feb. 23.

There are four car launch dates currently confirmed:

Feb. 10 - Aston Martin

Feb. 11 - McLaren

Feb. 17 - Ferrari

Feb. 18 - Mercedes