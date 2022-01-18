Alain Prost has accused the Alpine F1 Team of having "no respect" after his departure was leaked before being made official.

Prost, a four-time Formula One world champion, had been the team's special adviser since 2017, serving through its rebrand from Renault to Alpine ahead of last season.

The F1 website announced the news on Monday, before Prost confirmed it later that day.

In a post to Instagram, Prost said he had turned down an offer to stay at the team rather than Alpine opting against renewing his deal.

"I am very disappointed how this news has been announced today," Prost posted.

"It was agreed that we would announce together with Alpine! No respect sorry!

"I have refused the offer made to me in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 season because of a personal relationship and I was right!

"To the Enstone and Viry team, I will miss you."

Alain Prost has long been affiliated with Renault and the Alpine team. Mark Sutton/Sutton Images

Former executive director Marcin Budkowski left his role at the team earlier this month and has been linked with a move to Aston Martin. Budkowski had been part of a bloated three-person leadership team, sharing duties with racing director Davide Brivio and CEO Laurent Rossi.

In an interview with L'Equip this week, Prost hit out at Rossi's leadership of the team and said he had been frozen out of decision-making.

"Rossi's desire is to be alone, not to be polluted by anyone," Prost said in the interview. "He told me he no longer needed advice. There is a real desire to put a lot of people on the sidelines."

Alpine finished fifth last year, with Esteban Ocon claiming the team's first win at the Hungarian Grand Prix.