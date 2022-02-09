Red Bull reveals new RB18 F1 car

Take a look at Red Bull's 2022 challenger and the car Max Verstappen will be defending his title in, the RB18. (0:57)

Red Bull has launched the car Max Verstappen will use in his defence of the Formula One world championship this year.

Images of the car and its new livery leaked on social media shortly before the official launch video was aired across various online platforms, including YouTube.

The Red Bull RB18 in its launch spec. The car design will evolve ahead of the first race. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Team principal Christian Horner said the car launched on Wednesday, which looked markedly similar to the concept car released by F1 last year, would evolve significantly from its launch specification, meaning it could look very different when the real thing hits the track in pre-season testing later this month.

The Red Bull RB18 has been built to F1's new regulations, including several design features that will be common across all cars this year. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The new RB18 has been built to F1's overhauled regulations for 2022 and, as a result, will be a significant departure from Verstappen's championship winning RB16B of 2021. Several features, including the larger wheels, low profile tyres and swept wings, will be common across all F1 cars this year.

Although it is not yet clear where Red Bull will stack up against its opposition this year, with one of the most successful aerodynamic departments in F1 behind the design of the RB18, the final product is likely to become a reference point for rival teams as they hone their cars under the new rules.

The Red Bull RB18 will be powered by an updated version of the Honda engine that took Verstappen to the title last year, but the V6 turbo hybrid has now been rebadged under the "Red Bull Powertrains" name following Honda's departure from F1.

Red Bull

Red Bull have added American company Oracle as a title partner, meaning the team will be known officially as Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Verstappen will continue to be partnered by Mexican Sergio Perez this year, who hopes to challenge his teammate for the title this season after being comprehensively outperformed in 2021.