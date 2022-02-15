Williams' new FW44 F1 car hits the track

Williams has released the first images of its new car, the FW44, on track during a filming day at Silverstone.

The British team launched its new livery on a show car on Tuesday afternoon before releasing the first images of the actual car later in the day.

The FW44 was due to hit the track at 2 p.m. in the U.K., one hour after the team's livery launch event had taken place online.

Photos from Silverstone showed Nicholas Latifi at the wheel of the FW44 in wet conditions, driving a car that was clearly a significant departure from the show car used in the livery images earlier in the day.

The FW44 appears to be yet another new take on the 2022 technical regulations, which are written to improve the chances of overtaking.

The Williams FW44 leaving the garage for the first time at Silverstone. Williams

The Williams features a different nose and sidepod design compared to the Aston Martin and McLaren cars launched last week, as well as contrasting suspension setups with the McLaren.

Alex Albon, who joins the team after a year out of F1 as a Red Bull reserve driver, and Latifi, who enters his third season with the team, were present at the launch and the shakedown along with team boss Jost Capito.

The new livery is predominantly dark blue with light blue and red accents. Capito said the red stripes on the livery represent the team's British background, while the blue, which has long been Williams traditional colour, represents the history of the team.

The new Williams livery features the team's historic blue in a new design. Williams

"Over its history as an iconic Formula One team, Williams Racing has shown great strength and sophistication," Capito said. "The new visual identity of the 2022 car perfectly encapsulates these characteristics that the staff, drivers and fans have demonstrated time and time again.

"As we move into the new era of our sport, the FW44 highlights the transition to the future, as well as acknowledging the timeless qualities that make us who we are.

"Last season we were thrilled and proud to make such strong advancements as a team, with a number of well-earned points-scoring results in addition to a podium.

The new Williams livery on a 2022 F1 show car viewed from above. Williams

"Looking forward, we want to build on this success, and the FW44 perfectly embodies these ambitions to return to the front of the grid. I look forward to witnessing this progression with Nicholas and Alex at the helm."