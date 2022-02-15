Williams has removed the Ayrton Senna logo from its 2022 car, citing a desire to move forward and have a break from the past.

The team has carried a tribute to Senna on the nose of its cars since the three-time world champion was killed in an accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix while driving a Williams car.

This has traditionally been in the form of the Senna "S" logo, although in 2014 the team carried a "Senna Sempre" badge instead to mark the 20 year anniversary of his death.

Williams launched its car for the upcoming season with the heading "a new beginning."

The team has opened up a new space on Senna's legacy at its museum, however, team boss Jost Capito said it was time for a fresh start.

"The decision was we want to move on into the future," Capito said.

"We have a new era, we have a new car. We have refurbished also our museum where we have a special area to celebrate Ayrton. Think we have to look now into the future and not show the drivers the "S" all the time they get in the car and being reminded of what happened.

"I think it's time for the team to move on and be very honourable to Senna and having a very dedicated space in the museum and honour him there."

The Williams team has undergone radical changes over the past two years.

The Williams family relinquished control of the team in September 2020 following its sale to Dorilton Capital. Team founder Frank Williams died in November last year.

The Williams launch was for its livery only, although the team is running its 2022 car at a Silverstone shakedown on Tuesday afternoon.