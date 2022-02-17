F1 braced for disputes over new 2022 rules

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll put Aston Martin's F1 car for 2022 through its paces at Silverstone. (0:52)

Formula One is braced for disputes over teams' interpretations of this season's new rules, but will now have the power to crack down swiftly on any outfit trying to use loopholes to circumvent them, the sport's motorsport head Ross Brawn said.

The series is set for its most radical regulatory overhaul in decades, aimed at levelling the playing field and improving wheel-to-wheel racing.

In the past, Formula One teams have occasionally protested each other's interpretations of the rules and Brawn is aware that the new regulations could spark disputes as engineers seek out loopholes in order to steal a march on their rivals.