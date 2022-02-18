Lewis Hamilton says he never had any plans to quit F1 after a controversial end to the 2021 season. (0:48)

Hamilton: I never, ever said I was going to quit F1 (0:48)

The U.S. Grand Prix will continue to be held in Austin until 2026 after the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) venue secured a new contract with Formula One.

COTA has become one of the standout venues on the F1 calendar since its debut race in 2012. According to figures released by Formula One, the circuit welcomed a crowd of 400,000 across three days of last year's event.

Last year COTA boss Bobby Epstein said he was "highly confident" of securing a new contract.

Given the boom F1 is currently experiencing in the U.S. and the popularity of the venue, it seemed highly unlikely a new deal would not be reached.

On Friday, COTA and F1 confirmed a new five-year deal, which starts with this year's race in October.

Austin's U.S. Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until 2026. Peter Fox/Getty Images

COTA played a huge role in re-establishing F1 in America in the last decade, which has been helped in recent years by the hugely popular Netflix series 'Drive to Survive'.

That growing popularity is clear to see in the F1 schedule, with the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium taking place for the first time this year on May 8. Miami has signed a 10-year hosting deal with F1.

It is understood F1 is moving closer to a deal to bring a third U.S. race to Las Vegas in time for the 2023 season.