F1 preseason testing LIVE: Day one

Formula One is back!

We have 10 brand new cars, courtesy of this season's massive aerodynamic rule change, and with it the promise of a completely shaken up competitive order.

Max Verstappen is defending his title in 2022 and will hope to resume his incredible on-track rivalry with Lewis Hamilton. But, when predicting the order this year, all bets are off.

Preseason testing is always a difficult one to work out -- here's our comprehensive guide on what to watch out for this week and how to spot a good car from a bad one and the tell-tale signs a team might be in a spot of bother with their new car.

Live updates (all times local):

09:20: There's lots of interest around the Red Bull this morning as it's one of the only 2022 cars we're yet to see. Red Bull's "launch" was effectively an unveiling of their new title sponsorship, a five-year $500 million deal with U.S. tech giant Oracle, with the livery shown off on a 2022 show car.

Red Bull designer Adrian Newey is considered to be the best in the business so whenever Red Bull releases a new car there is excitement. His first car at the start of a new rules cycle is perhaps when there is maximum interest. The car looks pretty remarkable compared to what we've seen so far, with incredibly aggressively designed sidepods.

F1 journalist Albert Fabrega got a close up shot in the pit-lane this morning, you can see how deep the sidepod inlet much deeper into the car than anything else we've seen so far.

Mira el corte debajo del la entrsds del pontón, increíble.



Note the huge undercut on the sidepod . Amazing

👁👁👁👁👁👁👁 pic.twitter.com/mx7EgWuPz3 — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) February 23, 2022

09:00 Lando Norris heads out in the McLaren to officially kick off the first day of 2022 preseason testing. George Russell follows him out in his new Mercedes.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen joins shortly afterwards, in his brand new number one branded Red Bull.