BARCELONA, Spain - Formula One said it is "closely watching the very fluid developments" in Ukraine but is yet to make a decision on what to do about September's Russian Grand Prix.

Russia's military launched a long-feared invasion of Ukraine early Thursday, attacking its ex-Soviet neighbour from multiple directions despite warnings of dire consequences from the international community. Thursday's attacks followed weeks of escalating tensions in the region.

The Russian GP is set to take place on September 25 at the Sochi Autodrom.

A Formula One statement said: "Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely."

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali will meet with the 10 team bosses on Thursday evening to discuss the situation.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said Thursday he will not take part in that event if it goes ahead.

Vettel, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), said: "[The] GPDA haven't spoken on this subject so I can't speak on behalf of the GPDA.

"In my personal opinion, obviously I woke up again to this morning's news and I was shocked.

"I think it's horrible to see what is happening and obviously if you look at the calendar we have a race scheduled in Russia.

"For myself, my opinion is I should not go, I will not go. I'm just really shocked and sad to see what's going on. We will see going forward, but I think my decision is already made."

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen said: "When a country is at war it's not correct to race there, that's for sure."

F1 is currently at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya for preseason testing. One of F1's ten cars taking part in that test has generated significant attention this week.

American team Haas' title sponsor is Dimtry Mazepin's company Uralkali.

Haas has the Uralkali name and logo across its cars and team kit and the has adopted the company's red, white and blue Russian flag colours as its own. That car, which resembles a Russian flag from multiple angles, was driving around Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya unchanged on Thursday as it took part in F1 preseason testing.

Nikita Mazepin on track during testing in the Uralkali-sponsored Haas F1 car, which resembles a Russian flag. Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mazepin is a close associate of Putin, while Putin ally Sergei Chemezov has been chairman of the company since 2014.

Mazepin and Uralkali were not part of the first wave of international sanctions. As part of the team's sponsorship deal Mazepin's son, Nikita, races for Haas.

ESPN understands there are no plans in place to make changes to the car's livery until it is forced to by further sanctions.

The international situation has placed the small Haas team in a difficult situation. The Uralkali money was key to saving Haas and keeping it in Formula One last season and the team is not in a position to simply breach its contract and take the logo or brand colours off its cars.

Team boss Guenther Steiner was due to talk to the media during a press conference on Thursday, but Haas has withdrawn him from that event. Team owner Gene Haas is at the Circuit de Catalunya but so far has not spoken to the media.

Another factor for Haas to monitor from a racing perspective will be the visa status of Nikita Mazepin if sanctions are extended to Russian nationals being denied entry to certain countries in the coming months.

If Mazepin is unable to enter countries, Haas' reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi -- grandson of former world champion Emerson -- is on hand to step in. Fittipaldi replaced Romain Grosjean at Haas at the 2020 Sakhir and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix when Romain Grosjean was recovering from injuries sustained at that year's Bahrain Grand Prix.