Russian Grand Prix cancelled after Ukraine invasion

BARCELONA, Spain -- Formula One has cancelled September's Russian Grand Prix following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Russian troops continued their advance into Ukraine on Friday, which has caused widespread condemnation and sanctions from world leaders.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and the bosses of the 10 teams discussed the status of the race on a call on Thursday evening.

On Friday, F1 confirmed the race -- scheduled for September 25 -- will be not go ahead.

A statement said: "We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances."

F1 will likely try to fill the slot on the calendar with another race.

The Russian Grand Prix was added to the F1 calendar following a deal struck between Vladimir Putin and former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Putin handed out trophies on the podium to the top three finishers in 2014 and 2015.

On Thursday, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said he would boycott the event if it went ahead.

F1 is hosting preseason testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya this week. American team Haas is taking part in Friday's running in a plain white car, having taken the decision to drop branding from its Russian backers Uralkali.

Uralkali signage has also been removed from the team's motorhome and trucks in the paddock.

Multiple Russian news outlets have reported Uralkali founder Dmitry Mazepin, father of Haas driver Nikita, was one of the business leaders who met Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the sanctions imposed on Russia. Mazepin and Uralkali are currently not part of those sanctions.

ESPN has contacted Haas for confirmation of the meeting in Moscow.