Ukraine asks FIA to ban Russian drivers from racing

Ukraine's motor racing federation has asked Formula One's governing body, the FIA, to ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers amid the ongoing war in its country.

If the request is accepted it would prevent Russian driver Nikita Mazepin from racing for Haas in F1.

Russian military invasion of Ukraine has caused widespread condemnation and sanctions from world leaders.

Mazepin's future is already in doubt as a result of that conflict, with Haas set to decide over the coming days what to do with its title sponsor Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father Dmitry.

Mazepin's contract to race with the team is part of that deal.

Haas removed the Uralkali logo and colours from its car for the final day of preseason testing and also removed all related signage from its motorhome.

Nikita Mazepin drove Haas' plain white car -- with branding of his father's company, Uralkali, removed -- on Friday. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Dmitry Mazepin and Uralkali are not currently part of the international sanctions which have been imposed on Russia, but it is expected Haas will cut the deal if they are able to.

Haas boss Guenther Steiner insisted last week that doing so would not financially ruin the team.

Nikita Mazepin's Formula One career looks increasingly unlikely to continue into a second year. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

After the conflict started last week, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wrote to the Federation Automobile D'Ukraine (FAU) to assure his and the governing body's full support.

The FAU replied to his letter with the following requests of the FIA:

prohibit the use of state symbols of the aggressor countries of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus during the FIA and FIA-sanctioned competitions;

prohibit the holding of FIA competitions and authorized FIA competitions on the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus;

prohibit RAF and RAF-sanctioned competitions in the occupied territories of Ukraine;

to exclude from the FIA all members from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus;

to exclude from the FIA commissions all persons representing organizations from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus;

Prohibit holders of all licenses issued by the RAF and BAF from competitions outside the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

Mazepin is the only driver in F1 who would be affected by such a ban. The only other Russian driver in F1 history, Daniil Kvyat, was reserve driver for Alpine last year but is now contracted to G-Drive for this year's World Endurance Championship.

F1 has already confirmed the Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for September 25, will not take place this year.