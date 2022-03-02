Russian licensed drivers, such as Haas' Nikita Mazepin, will not be allowed to compete at the British Grand Prix, it was announced on Wednesday.

David Richards, Chair of Motorsport UK, and the organisation's board confirmed in a statement that Russian and Belarusian licensed competitors would not be approved to participate in UK motorsport events, potentially barring Haas driver Mazepin from racing at Silverstone on July 3.

The announcement comes after the FIA decided on Tuesday that drivers from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to continue to race under a neutral flag, allowing Mazepin to remain in Formula One with Haas.

However, there is a possibility that Mazepin could still compete at the British Grand Prix if he is able to obtain a license from another country.

"The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict," Richards said.

"We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded. This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d'Ukraine (FAU)."

On Tuesday, the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) confirmed that no international FIA competitions would take place in Russia and Belarus until further notice, although F1 had already announced last week that this year's Russian Grand Prix would be cancelled.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the WMSC's decision was "aligned with the recommendations recently made by the International Olympic Committee."

"As you know, the FIA is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and I hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine," Ben Sulayem said.

"I would like to stress that the FIA, together with our promoters, proactively acted on this matter last week and communicated accordingly on the Formula One, Formula 2, WTCR and the International Drifting Cup."

The WMSC decision added that no Russian or Belarusian national teams would be allowed to participate in international competitions, and that "no Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (uniform, equipment and car) should be displayed."

In response, Motorsport UK said that: "No Russian/Belarusian licenced teams are approved to enter motorsport competitions in the UK, no Russian/Belarusian licenced competitors and officials are approved to participate in UK motorsport events, and no Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (on uniform, equipment and car) to be displayed at Motorsport UK permitted events"

The statement added that Motorsport UK's decision was made in full consultation with the UK Government and national sports governing bodies.