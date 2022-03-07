Laurence Edmondson breaks down the new deal Max Verstappen has signed with Red Bull, making him a top F1 earner and matching with Lewis Hamilton. (1:30)

The Haas Formula One team could miss the first day of this week's preseason test after the cargo plane due to deliver its freight to Bahrain was delayed.

As first reported by German publication Auto Motor und Sport (AMuS), the plane, which was meant to arrive in the UK on Monday to transport its cars and spare parts to Bahrain, was grounded in Istanbul due to technical issues.

Haas, who have confirmed the freight delay, are now looking at an alternative route. The three-day test in Bahrain is set to start on Thursday.

Most of F1's teams had freight arriving at the Bahrain International Circuit on Monday, while Haas' was still stuck at the UK's Doncaster Airport.