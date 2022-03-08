W Series has partnered up with the Royal Air Force (RAF) to increase opportunities for women in both motorsport and the Armed Forces, the all-female motor racing championship said on Tuesday.

There will be a series of joint events to highlight the career pathways open to women in both sectors with a vision to "eradicate the gender imbalance" in the respective industries.

"I am immensely proud on International Women's Day to begin this collaboration with the Royal Air Force which reinforces how serious we are about ending the gender imbalance in our respective industries," W Series Chief Executive Officer Catherine Bond Muir said.

"Our shared vision is to get as many women into these positions as possible so that girls see these careers as a right, not a hope. Young women, it's a great world out there for you so keep watching because if you can see it, you can be it."

As part of the collaboration, W Series and RAF drivers, pilots, mechanics and support staff will work and train together to enhance professional development and their understanding of performance.

Station Commander at RAF Valley Group Captain Andrew Turk said: "We are delighted to take our linkages with W Series to the next level. The RAF is the first branch of the British military to open every role to women and our shared values with W Series for equality makes us both passionate for addressing gender imbalance in our sectors."