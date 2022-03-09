Haas is set to miss at least the opening morning of this week's Formula One test after its cargo plane was delayed on its way to Bahrain.

Haas' freight was supposed to be transported from the UK to Bahrain on Monday but the plane set to transport that equipment was delayed in Istanbul with technical issues.

Haas has confirmed its freight arrived late Tuesday night. Teams have roughly a two-day turnaround for putting freight together before it can hit the track, meaning Haas' schedule is too tight to get out when the first sessions starts on Thursday morning.

Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be at the wheel for Thursday's session if Haas does make it out on track, although the team is yet to confirm the long-term replacement for Nikita Mazepin.

Haas cut ties with Mazepin and Uralkali, his father's company, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dmitry Mazepin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was one of the business leaders called to the Kremlin last week to discuss the international sanctions placed on the country since the invasion started.

Fittipaldi is considered an outside contender for the seat, as is Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi. Danish media reports former Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is in advanced talks with the team about an F1 comeback.