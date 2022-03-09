        <
        >

          Haas to miss start of F1 testing in Bahrain after freight delay

          Haas’ freight arrived in Bahrain late on Tuesday night. Eric Alonso/Getty Images
          4:54 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
            Close
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          Haas is set to miss at least the opening morning of this week's Formula One test after its cargo plane was delayed on its way to Bahrain.

          Haas' freight was supposed to be transported from the UK to Bahrain on Monday but the plane set to transport that equipment was delayed in Istanbul with technical issues.

          Haas has confirmed its freight arrived late Tuesday night. Teams have roughly a two-day turnaround for putting freight together before it can hit the track, meaning Haas' schedule is too tight to get out when the first sessions starts on Thursday morning.

          Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will be at the wheel for Thursday's session if Haas does make it out on track, although the team is yet to confirm the long-term replacement for Nikita Mazepin.

          Haas cut ties with Mazepin and Uralkali, his father's company, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Dmitry Mazepin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was one of the business leaders called to the Kremlin last week to discuss the international sanctions placed on the country since the invasion started.

          Fittipaldi is considered an outside contender for the seat, as is Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi. Danish media reports former Haas driver Kevin Magnussen is in advanced talks with the team about an F1 comeback.