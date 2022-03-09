Nate Saunders runs through the most likely contenders to replace Nikita Mazepin if he can no longer race for Haas. (1:31)

Russian company Uralkali has demanded a full reimbursement from Haas after being dropped as the team's title sponsor ahead of the coming Formula One season.

Haas cut ties with Dmitry Mazepin's company Uralkali and dropped his son, Nikita, as driver following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Dmitry Mazepin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was one of the business leaders who met him at the Kremlin last week to discuss the international sanctions placed on the country.

Motor racing's governing body, the FIA, did not ban Russian drivers from competing but last Saturday Haas confirmed it had cut ties with Mazepin and Uralkali.

On Wednesday, shortly before Mazepin spoke to the media for the first time since that decision, Uralkali released a statement saying it wants its money back.

The statement said: "The Company views the Team's decision as unreasonable and believes that sports should always be free of politics and pressure from external factors."

In his media session, Nikita Mazepin said he is launching a new foundation -- named We Compete As One -- to support drivers who cannot compete in F1 "for political reasons."

Uralkali wants to use the reimbursed money from Haas to set up that initiative.

Uralkali's statement added: "As most of the sponsorship funding for the 2022 season has already been transferred to Haas and given that the Team terminated the sponsorship agreement before the first race of the 2022 season, Haas has thus failed to perform its obligations to Uralkali for this year's season. Uralkali shall request the immediate reimbursement of the amounts received by Haas.

"The refund from Haas and the remaining part of Uralkali's sponsor financing for 2022 will be used to establish the We Compete As One athlete support foundation."

Haas declined to comment on the statement when asked by ESPN.

Uralkali signed a deal with Haas at the start of 2020, a deal which included Nikita Mazepin's race seat.