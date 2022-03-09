Nikita Mazepin says he had no issues racing as a "neutral athlete" before his contract was terminated by Haas. (1:00)

Kevin Magnussen has completed a stunning return to Formula One with former team Haas as Nikita Mazepin's replacement.

Denmark's Magnussen, 29, raced at Haas for four seasons between 2017 and 2020 before he and Romain Grosjean were dropped in favour of Mazepin and Mick Schumacher in 2021.

Magnussen's F1 career appeared to be over at that point, and he has raced in IndyCar, IMSA and the World Endurance Championship since, but Haas' decision to cut ties with Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali opened up an unlikely opportunity for the Danish driver.

The signing was confirmed on Wednesday, on the eve of the second preseason test ahead of the new F1 season.

ESPN understands Magnussen emerged as the lead candidate this week and that talks between the two parties accelerated over the past 48 hours.

Despite Magnussen's famous clashes with Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, which were showcased on Netflix series Drive to Survive, he left on very good terms with the team.

In his previous stint in F1 Magnussen was a popular driver, considered a hard racer who never had the car to truly showcase his ability.

Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi was tipped as a candidate but it is understood he was never seriously considered for the role.

Magnussen's arrival is a huge boost to Haas after a difficult start to 2022, which has included the Mazepin/Uralkali saga, a first preseason test hampered by car troubles and this week's freight delay which will see it miss at least the opening morning of this week's preseason test in Bahrain.

Magnussen will partner F1 sophomore Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael.

Schumacher out-performed Mazepin comfortably and regularly in 2021 and Magnussen will provide a much better measuring stick for the German youngster.

Schumacher, who shares the Ferrari F1 reserve driver role with Giovinazzi, has arguably the most famous surname in racing and one which is synonymous with the Italian team due to his father's success there in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

As a result, he has long been tipped for an elevation up the ranks. How Schumacher fares against Magnussen will likely be one of the year's most compelling storylines.

Magnussen has long been considered one of the sport's unrealised talents, having never had the car to showcase his ability.

He finished second on his Formula One debut with McLaren at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix but his arrival at the team coincided with its fall from the top of the competitive order and he never finished on the podium again in the 118 starts which followed.

A stint at Renault followed before his switch to Haas. Magnussen played a key role in Haas' fifth place finish in 2018.

Magnussen will share testing duties in Bahrain this week with Schumacher and Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi.