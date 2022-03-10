Haas reveals post-Mazepin era F1 car livery

Laurence Edmondson speaks about Kevin Magnussen's return to F1 after it was announced he will replace Nikita Mazepin. (1:25)

Haas has opted for a red and white look for its Formula One car this season as it moves on from its tenure with Nikita Mazepin and old title sponsor Uralkali.

On Wednesday, Haas confirmed Kevin Magnussen was returning to the team to replace the ousted Mazepin.

The following day, after a delayed start to the second F1 test of preseason, the Haas car rolled out of the garage in its new look.

The car is white with traces of red across the car, with the Haas name written across the front wing.

Haas is yet to confirm a sponsor to replace former title sponsor Uralkali.

Haas F1 Team

Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi took the car to the track on Thursday afternoon. Magnussen and teammate Mick Schumacher will both have a chance to drive on Friday and Saturday.

ESPN understands Haas will get half a day of running back on Sunday -- the day after the three-day test -- as the freight delay was out of its hands and the Bahrain circuit is not scheduled for any other track action.