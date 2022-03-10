Haas reveals post-Mazepin era F1 car livery

Haas has opted for a red and white look for its Formula One car this season as it moves on from its tenure with Nikita Mazepin and old title sponsor Uralkali.
On Wednesday, Haas confirmed Kevin Magnussen was returning to the team to replace the ousted Mazepin.
The following day, after a delayed start to the second F1 test of preseason, the Haas car rolled out of the garage in its new look.
The car is white with traces of red across the car, with the Haas name written across the front wing.
Haas is yet to confirm a sponsor to replace former title sponsor Uralkali.
Haas reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi took the car to the track on Thursday afternoon. Magnussen and teammate Mick Schumacher will both have a chance to drive on Friday and Saturday.
ESPN understands Haas will get half a day of running back on Sunday -- the day after the three-day test -- as the freight delay was out of its hands and the Bahrain circuit is not scheduled for any other track action.
Russian driver Mazepin was dropped by the team last week and his father's Uralkali company was dropped as title partnership.
Mazepin and his father, Dmitry, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, were both named in a list of European Union sanctions against Russians on Thursday following the country's military invasion of Ukraine.
That came just hours after Mazepin held a press conference to complain about being dropped, although the sanctions mean he would not have been able to race at a large number of F1 venues.
Uralkali has demanded back the money it paid Haas for the title sponsorship deal, but Haas has declined to comment on that request.