Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for COVID-19, McLaren confirmed on Friday.

Ricciardo missed two days of F1's preseason test in Bahrain after feeling unwell, and he took a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test as a precaution and that came back positive. The team said he is isolating as per local coronavirus regulations.

The Australian driver is expected to be released in time for next weekend's season-opening grand prix in Bahrain, and teammate Lando Norris will continue to drive in the final day of testing on Saturday.

"Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery," McLaren said in a statement.