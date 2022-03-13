SAKHIR, Bahrain -- New regulations, new cars and possibly a new pecking order in Formula One. Don't expect the tables to turn completely at the start of F1's new era, but it's clear at least one of the top teams is struggling while a number of the smaller outfits have made significant strides.

Below is a rough ranking of the teams based on the data available from the Bahrain test. Testing times are notoriously unreliable for predicting genuine performance ahead of a season, but digging into some of the longer runs and factoring in expected progress it is possible to pick out the top teams from the chasing pack.

The top two

Red Bull

It's way too early to be crowing champions, but it's safe to say Max Verstappen will get a shot at defending his title this year.

The Red Bull looked solid throughout the two tests and stepped things up on the final day when it brought an update to the RB18 to top the timesheets by 0.521s at the chequered flag. The update was not as extreme as the one rivals Mercedes brought to its car on Thursday, but it was a lot less troublesome. The fact it was planned for the final day of testing underlined Red Bull's confidence in its development plan; making use of every last minute of time back at the factory before bringing the final product to the track.

As impressive as Verstappen's time was, it comes with the usual caveats around fuel load and engine settings skewing performance (although Red Bull are not known for chasing glory runs in testing). The world champion confirmed his fastest lap was a long way from a "qualifying spec" run, but he was clearly pushing the Red Bull and opened up a 0.695s gap to the pre-existing fastest lap set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. Verstappen's lap was on softer tyres than Lecerc (C5 versus C4), but Pirelli believes there was little to choose between the two softest compounds as any extra performance from the C5 was levelled off by tyre degradation around the lap.

Max Verstappen showed a glimpse of Red Bull's real pace on the final evening of testing. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Verifying Red Bull's performance with long run data is tricky as the team didn't do an obvious race simulation to compare with its rivals, but there were some snippets from its high-fuel running that back up Verstappen's headline-grabbing time on Saturday evening. Teammate Sergio Perez was able to lap in a similar ballpark to Lewis Hamilton's race simulation over a 15 lap run on Thursday, but that was with the disadvantage of running in much hotter conditions and two days before Red Bull brought its upgrade.

Two long runs in the final 90 minutes of the session saw Verstappen set average times around the 1:37.8s, which was a healthy step faster than anyone else on heavy fuel at any point in the test. A comparable long run by Leclerc's Ferrari in the final hour saw him average lap times in the 1:38.2s, which suggests the Red Bull holds the edge over Ferrari by a few tenths of a second going into the first race.

What they say

Max Verstappen: "Everyone has more to come, nobody is full beans and qualifying spec at the moment. The car was feeling alright and we went through our programme we planned to do and that's always positive I think."

What we say

Everything about Red Bull's testing programme exuded quiet confidence. Combined with Verstappen's on-track performance, it's safe to say that last year's team to beat is still this year's team to beat.

Ferrari

Mercedes' days of being F1's benchmark team might be over. MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images

Every time the Ferrari was on track during testing it looked stable and fast, and quick lap times came easily for both drivers. There are cautionary tales from previous seasons about Ferrari's testing performance flattering to deceive, but under F1's new regulations it's clear the team has made a big step forward and left its fight with the squabbling midfield pack behind.

Ferrari's fastest lap was 0.695s off Verstappen's benchmark time, but was also set one hour earlier in the day before the sun had fully set and the track had cooled to a more optimum temperature. Leclerc set his best time on the second softest compound, the C4, before switching to the C5s and failing to improve by a tenth of a second (underlining Pirelli's theory that there was very little to choose between the two softest compounds in Bahrain).

It wasn't possible to pick a full race sim out of Ferrari's data on the final day when conditions were at their best, but Carlos Sainz completed a series of 12-lap runs in the morning around the same time that Lewis Hamilton was on his race sim. All three yielded average lap times between 1:40.2 and 1:40.8, on the C3 compound, which compare favourably with the second stint of Hamilton's race sim which averaged out at 1:41.2 on the C2 compound.

It wasn't a direct comparison, but there's every reason to believe Ferrari has a pace advantage over Mercedes, even if it is just shy of Red Bull.

What they say

Team principal Mattia Binotto: "We are not the favourites, I think if we are outsiders. It's true that we had a good start to testing and a good start of season, but to become favourites we need to have good races and prove that we are capable of winning, because we already know they [Red Bull and Mercedes] are. They are still the favourites."

What we say

After such a long period without success it's understandable that Ferrari is playing down its strong testing performance. But don't be fooled, the F1-75 looks like Red Bull's closest rival after testing.

Showed potential, but off the pace

Mercedes

McLaren had a mixed preseason and seems to be fourth in the competitive order. MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images

Is Mercedes really in trouble ahead of the start of the season?

The same question has been posed a number of times in recent years, only for the eight-time constructors' champions to find a solution ahead of the opening round and go on to win the title. But make no mistake, the new Mercedes underperformed over the three days of testing in Bahrain and the team has significant challenges to overcome if it wants to fight for victory at the same circuit next weekend.

Mercedes is clearly pushing the boundaries with its new car; something that became obvious the moment the updated W13 was rolled out for a photo shoot on the opening morning of the second test. The conventional sidepods that featured on the car in Barcelona had almost disappeared, replaced by a radical design that took both rivals and rulemakers by surprise. But as George Russell pointed out on the same day, "it doesn't matter what it looks like, we need to see if it's fast on track".

The early signs were not good. The porpoising issues that a number of teams started to get on top of at the second test were glaringly obvious on the Mercedes. At the end of straights and in high-speed corners the car bounced up and down, while the car's ride looked stiff and harsh, making it a handful in low- and high-speed corners. It was possible for Mercedes to solve the issue by running at a higher ride height, but that sacrificed precious performance and, given the lap times of the Ferrari and Red Bull over the course of the test, Mercedes does not have performance to sacrifice.

One attempt to combat the porpoising came in the form of a metal stay connecting the upper side of the car's floor and the engine cover to make the floor more rigid, but even with the stay in place the underfloor aerodynamics were susceptible to stalling over Bahrain's bumps. The only good news is that the team believes it is still a long way from realising the W13's true potential.

EXPLAINER: What is porpoising?

"There's still a lot of pace to come if we can make further gains on the bouncing and get the car more settled," chief trackside engineer Andrew Shovlin said on Saturday evening. "We've got a lot of good data so hopefully we can gain a bit more understanding of the issues in the next few days."

As a result, Russell's fastest lap on Sunday night, which was a full second off Verstappen's benchmark using the same compound tyres, is most likely unrepresentative of the pace Mercedes will find ahead of qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix. But even so, Mercedes' long run pace also left a lot to be desired, with the average lap time of Lewis Hamilton's race simulation 1:41.2 just shy of Pierre Gasly's 1:41.1 in the AlphaTauri at the same time of day.

What they say

Lewis Hamilton: "At the moment I don't think we'll be competing for wins."

What we say

If there's a team that can turn disappointing testing pace into grand prix winning-performance in the space of a week, it's Mercedes, but don't be surprised if the recovery takes more than a couple of races.

McLaren