McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has tested negative for Covid-19, meaning he will be allowed to return to the Formula One paddock on Thursday and compete in this weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Ricciardo tested positive for the virus after arriving in Bahrain last week, ruling him out of the final three days of preseason testing and putting his attendance at Sunday's race at risk.

However, after feeling better at the start of the week, McLaren confirmed on Wednesday that Ricciardo would be back with the team and fit to race.

"Daniel has now returned a number of negative tests and will therefore return to the paddock on Thursday ready to compete in this weekend's Bahrain GP," a team statement said.

"Daniel has been feeling better each day as he continued to recover while in isolation following local regulations in Bahrain."

Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ricciardo's positive test last week raised the possibility of a replacement driver taking his position in Bahrain, with Alpine reserve and F2 champion Oscar Piastri expected to get the call up.

Ricciardo missed all three days of the preseason test, meaning he has not driven the car since the opening test in Barcelona last month.

Teammate Lando Norris drove on all three days of the test in Bahrain. but the team's track time was limited by brake cooling issues that the team hopes will be fixed in time for the opening race.