Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll put Aston Martin's F1 car for 2022 through its paces at Silverstone. (0:52)

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg will replace compatriot Sebastian Vettel in Formula One's Bahrain season-opener after the four times world champion tested positive for COVID-19, Aston Martin said on Thursday.

"Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix," the team said in a statement.

"Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Reserve Driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards."

Practice for Sunday's race starts on Friday.