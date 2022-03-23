Ferrari's Charles Leclerc speaks after winning the opening F1 race of the season in Bahrain. (0:43)

Formula One could have 30 races a season based on current demand, according to CEO Stefano Domenicali, with a race in Las Vegas expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

F1 is experiencing a massive spike in interest globally and is seeing unprecedented interest from potential race hosts.

This year features two races in America, with the first Miami Grand Prix taking place on May 8, while Las Vegas looks likely to make it three U.S. races. A Vegas race will likely be confirmed in the weeks leading up to Miami's debut race.

Although the current Concorde Agreement, the commercial deal which binds F1's 10 teams to the sport, says the maximum races a year is 24, Domenicali says current demand means there could easily be more.

"I think there is potential to go to 24," Domenicali told Sky Sports. "I would say there is potential to go to 30! In terms of the interest we see all around the world.

"It is up to us to try to find the right balance considering what are the venues which would like to be in F1, what are the historical values we need to see on the calendar."

Africa is the only continent which does not host an F1 race currently but Domenicali can see that changing soon.

"On top of America, on top of China, I think there is a potential also to be in Africa soon.

"There is a lot of interest there. For sure that's another area that so far is missing in the geography of our calendar."