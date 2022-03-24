Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel has yet to test negative for COVID-19 and travel for this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia, the team said on Thursday.

Four-time world champion Vettel missed the season opener in Bahrain last weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus, with Nico Hulkenberg replacing him, who later finished 17th.

"Sebastian Vettel has not yet returned the required negative COVID test to fly to the Saudi Arabia GP," Aston Martin F1 team said on Twitter.

"Nico Hulkenberg will be in Jeddah to deputise for Seb if necessary. We will delay our final decision until Friday to provide Seb every opportunity to race."