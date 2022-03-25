Nate Saunders is backing Max Verstappen to recover from a disappointing opening race and win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (1:06)

Red Bull has found that a vacuum within its fuel system caused its double Bahrain Grand Prix retirement.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez dramatically encountered car issues in the final laps of the season's opening race, both while running in a top three position.

It meant Red Bull left the opening race with zero points despite looking like being a match on pace for Ferrari, which left with maximum points.

Red Bull is confident the issue will not occur again.

A Red Bull spokesperson said: "Both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend. The correct amount of fuel was in both cars, but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine.

"We've taken the necessary steps to correct this issue, and we expect no problems this weekend."

F1's season continues with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on March 27.