JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- A marshal working at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take no further part in the event after sharing a message on Twitter in which he hoped Lewis Hamilton would have an accident similar to Romain Grosjean's at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The marshal posted a message in Arabic on Saturday morning, which translated as "I hope he has an accident like Romain in Bahrain."

Former Haas driver Grosjean suffered severe burns to his hands when he crashed into the barriers on the opening lap of the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix and his car burst into flames.

The FIA was alerted to the tweet on Saturday morning and investigated the account.

Ahead of the final practice session on Saturday afternoon, the governing body confirmed to ESPN that the marshal had apologised for the post and would take no further part in the event.

The marshal's Twitter account, which is no longer public, issued the following apology: "I would like to apologise to SAMF (Saudi Arabian Motorsport Federation) and Lewis and announce my resignation from my duties on track."