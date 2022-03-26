Mick Schumacher loses control at high speed and slams into the wall during qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (0:30)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Mick Schumacher was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after crashing heavily during qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher lost control of his Haas car in Turn 9 and slammed against the inside barrier before rebounding back across the track and coming to a halt beyond Turn 10.

Schumacher was conscious when the medical car arrived on the scene and, although he appeared physically fine, was taken to the circuit's medical centre for checks and on to hospital via helicopter.

"Assessment at the medical centre revealed no injuries, and he has been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah, for precautionary checks," an FIA statement said.

The impact of the crash broke Schumacher's car in two pieces, with the gearbox assembly falling off as the wreckage was lifted onto a recovery truck.

The incident resulted in the hourlong qualifying session being suspended for over 50 minutes as the car was recovered, barriers lining the circuit were repaired and the track surface was cleaned.