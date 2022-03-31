        <
        >

          Aston Martin confirms Sebastian Vettel will return in Australia

          play
          Formula One announces 2023 race in Las Vegas (1:41)

          CEO Stefano Domenicali discusses his excitement for Formula One coming to Las Vegas for a Saturday night race in 2023. (1:41)

          5:45 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
            Close
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel will make his first race start of the 2022 season at next weekend's Australian Grand Prix after recovering from COVID-19.

          Vettel missed the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after testing positive for the virus before leaving his home in Switzerland.

          Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg substituted for Vettel on both occasions, but the team has now confirmed the four-time world champion will be fit to race at the next round in Australia.

          Aston Martin has made a slow start to 2022 after failing to score a point at either round this year.

          Vettel drove this year's car at preseason testing but has yet to race it.