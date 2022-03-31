CEO Stefano Domenicali discusses his excitement for Formula One coming to Las Vegas for a Saturday night race in 2023. (1:41)

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel will make his first race start of the 2022 season at next weekend's Australian Grand Prix after recovering from COVID-19.

Vettel missed the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after testing positive for the virus before leaving his home in Switzerland.

Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg substituted for Vettel on both occasions, but the team has now confirmed the four-time world champion will be fit to race at the next round in Australia.

TEAM UPDATE: We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season at the @ausgrandprix. 💚#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/LrFqaHyQ8W — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 31, 2022

Aston Martin has made a slow start to 2022 after failing to score a point at either round this year.

Vettel drove this year's car at preseason testing but has yet to race it.