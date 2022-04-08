CEO Stefano Domenicali discusses his excitement for Formula One coming to Las Vegas for a Saturday night race in 2023. (1:41)

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said it is "awesome" to see the continued growth of Formula One in America after the announcement of a Las Vegas Grand Prix for the 2023 season.

Las Vegas will host a Saturday night race down the city's famous strip next November, joining Miami and Austin as the third race in the U.S.

"I think it's great, it's amazing the relationship we have now, three races on one continent I think that's going to be awesome," Hamilton said.

"I think it will be good for the business, I think Vegas will be an awesome addition. I've not seen the track layout so I don't really know how that will be but just being there and the spectacle I imagine it will probably be a night race and we welcome it."

Hamilton is keen to see F1 add a race in South Africa too -- Africa remains the only continent without a race on the current schedule.

"The one I really, really want to see is South Africa," he added. "That's the one I really want to hear next that gets announced."

South Africa's Kyalami circuit used to host F1 races but has not done so since 1993.

F1's Concorde Agreement, which binds all teams to the sport, caps the amount of races per season at 24.

This year was supposed to be a record 23 races, but the Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled following the nation's invasion of Ukraine. That slot in the calendar is yet to be filled by a replacement.

The addition of Las Vegas and the prospect of China returning to the calendar next year has raised fears of classic European venues dropping off the schedule in coming years to make way for new venues.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali recently said the series could fill a 30-race schedule based on current interest in hosting a grand prix.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said F1 must be careful not to ditch venues which have a special link to the championship.

"Obviously there is financial interest in new places that we are going to and F1 is a business. But I think for us it's a sport; it's a passion," Vettel said ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

"So we don't see it as a business. Places mean something because of the history they have or the tradition they have.

"I think it needs a sort of mixture between exploring but also holding onto places that have history."