Sebastian Vettel took an unorthodox way back to the pit-lane during a Friday practice session at the Australian Grand Prix and it cost him €5,000.

Vettel was forced to stop his Aston Martin at Turn 10 of Melbourne's Albert Park circuit after suffering a loss of power.

To get back to the pit-lane and paddock area Vettel waited until the session finished 15 minutes later and rode back on track using a scooter he had borrowed from a circuit marshal, but he used the actual race circuit instead of the perimeter road which runs around the circuit.

Vettel rode back with his Ukraine-themed race helmet resting on top of his head, waving to the crowd as he did so.

Although the marshal gave Vettel permission, neither had been given permission by the FIA for him to use the circuit itself.

As a breach of Article 27.7 of F1's regulations Vettel received a fine.