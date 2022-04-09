Charles Leclerc's Australian Grand Prix pole position could be at risk after he was summoned to see the stewards on Saturday evening.

Leclerc has been called to see the stewards at 20:55 local time for driving unnecessarily slowly during an in-lap to the pits in Q1, the opening segment of qualifying.

For safety reasons, with other drivers likely to be on fast laps, drivers are not allowed to drive too slowly when they are on track but not setting a timed effort of their own.

Leclerc beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to pole position on Saturday evening but could lose that if the stewards decide to punish him with a grid penalty.

Yuki Tsunoda and Guanyu Zhou have also been summoned for the same offence.