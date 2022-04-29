Formula E unveils 'gen 3' car for 22/23 season

All-electric racing series Formula E has launched a new net carbon zero car ahead of its 2022-23 season.

The triangle-shaped 'gen 3' car will increase the top speed of Formula E's racers to 200 m/ph (320 km/h).

It will feature two different powertrains, one at the front and one at the rear, which will more than double the regenerative potential from FE's 'gen 2' car to 600 kW.

The car will be introduced after the current season, which runs until August, is complete.

"With every generation of race car we push the boundaries of possibility in EV technology further," series founder Alejandro Agag said.

"We are proud to reveal a car that has been two years in the making, in the historic home of motorsport."

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of racing's governing body the FIA, said: "Both technologically and environmentally, gen 3 sets new standards in the sport.

"The FIA and Formula E development teams have done a superb job."