Britain's Jamie Chadwick made a perfect start to her bid for a third W Series title by winning the season-opening race of the all-female championship with a last lap overtake at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday.

The 23-year-old defending champion, representing Caitlyn Jenner's Jenner Racing team, took the chequered flag after seizing back the lead from Finland's Emma Kimilainen at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.