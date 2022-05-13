Ferrari's Charles Leclerc reflects on his rivalry with Max Verstappen and talks about how a mutual respect has grown between them. (0:49)

Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver travelling the world to race cars.

Speaking on BBC Question Time, a television panel show mixing politicians and celebrity guests, the German was asked whether his position on the environment made him a hypocrite considering he was part of a "gas-guzzling" sport.

"It does, it does, and you're right when you laugh," the 34-year-old father-of-three replied. "There's questions I ask myself every day and I'm not a saint.

"Certain things are in my control and certain things are not. It's my passion to drive a car, I love it and every time I step in the car I love it.

"When I get out of the car, of course I'm thinking as well 'Is this something that we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?'"

The Aston Martin driver wore a T-shirt before last weekend's Miami Grand Prix with the slogan "Miami 2060 - first grand prix underwater - Act Now or Swim Later" to highlight the effects of climate change.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

He has also been outspoken about the environment and renewable energy as well as addressing human rights and LGBTQ+ issues.

Vettel said Formula One, which is making a big push for sustainability, also played an important social role as entertainment.

"There's things that I do because I feel I can do them better. Do I need to take a plane every time? No, not when I can take the car," added the driver, who is out of contract with his team at the end of the year.

Formula One is aiming to achieve a net zero-carbon footprint by 2030, with 100% sustainable fuels from 2026 when a new engine is introduced.

Vettel also offered opinions on Brexit, the war in Ukraine, whether Finland should join NATO, energy dependence and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's involvement in a "partygate" scandal over breaches of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.