Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc crashed the 1974 Ferrari of three-time champion Niki Lauda after experiencing brake failure during a demonstration run at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix on Sunday.

The current Ferrari driver was at the wheel of the Ferrari 312 B3, which Lauda drove in period, for a handful of demonstration laps on his home circuit.

He was nearing the end of his time on track when he went deep into La Rascasse corner, lost control of the rear of the car, spun and crashed rear-end first into the barriers.

Niki Lauda at the wheel of a Ferrari 312 B3 in 1974. AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to former F1 driver Jacky Ickx, who was also on track demonstrating a 1972 Ferrari 312 B2 he drove in period, Leclerc appeared to say he lost the brakes on entry to the corner, while motioning a pedal going to the floor with his hands.

When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car. 🙃🔫 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 15, 2022

Leclerc managed to keep the car running after the impact but damage to the rear wing meant it was rubbing against the right rear wheel as he pulled up on the pit straight.

The 1974 Ferrari crashed while racing at the same event last year when former F1 driver Jean Alesi was behind the wheel.