Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz run into the gravel at turn 4 in the Spanish Grand Prix. (0:28)

BARCELONA, Spain -- Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff agreed he had the pace to win the Spanish Grand Prix were it not for an early collision with Kevin Magnussen.

Mercedes' much-anticipated upgrade package appears to have solved the worst of the bouncing issues the car has suffered this year and the race was confirmation it has moved closer towards Red Bull and Ferrari.

Hamilton tangled with Haas driver Magnussen on the first lap, sustaining a puncture in the process that dropped him to the back of the order, but went on to turn in a supreme display to return to fifth position.